Be vigilant against YSRC false propaganda: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has suggested that the party rank and file stay vigilant against the false propaganda being spread by the YSRC.

Chairing a meeting of TDP leaders at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Naidu alleged that YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to spread lies against the coalition government in the State. The TDP rank and file should thwart the conspiracies being hatched by the YSRC, he said.

Some TDP leaders are said to have expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which Anantapur district police ruled out the possibility of political angle in the burning of a temple chariot at Hanakanahal village a few days ago. They felt that it was unfair on the part of the police to come to the conclusion in the chariot burning case before completing the inquiry, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Naidu received representations form a cross section of the people at the party headquarters, and assured them that their grievances will be redressed at the earliest. The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to all of them, including differently-abled and students, who came from all corners of the State. Several of those who visited the TDP office, handed over their donations to the Chief Minister towards flood relief.