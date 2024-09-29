Guntur Channel extension works set to gain pace

GUNTUR: Necessary action will be taken to start the construction of the long-awaited Guntur Channel extension, which will benefit the farmers of the district, said Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar. He, along with Collector S Naga Lakshmi, held a review meeting on water resources and skill development departments here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Union Minister said that although the development, degradation, and extension works of the Guntur Channel were approved during the previous TDP government, the previous dispensation totally neglected the project, which will provide irrigation water to over 77 villages under five Assembly constituencies in the district.

While the total project will cost over Rs 900 crore, the Union Minister informed that he will request the Chief Minister to allocate Rs 100 crore to start the construction work. Officials are also planning to secure the required funds through NABARD or from the World Bank, and detailed project reports will be prepared accordingly.

It can be noted that, after the recent floods, special officer RS Krishnama Naidu from New Delhi visited the district to inspect the irrigation canals. He suggested that the extension and renovation of the Guntur Channel would prevent heavy flooding in the future and provided necessary suggestions to the district administration.

The minister also informed that a special action plan will be prepared to upgrade the functioning of skill development centres.

Guntur East MLA Mohammad Nazeer, Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi, Prathipadu MLA Burla Ramanjaneyulu, and officials were present.