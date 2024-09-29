TDP playing double game on Waqf Amendment Bill alleges YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader Hafeez Khan and MP V Vijayasai Reddy accused the TDP of playing a double game on the Waqf Amendment Bill. They submitted the YSRC’s stance on the issue in writing to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which met in Hyderabad on Saturday, and said their party is opposed to the amendment. “In a written submission to JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal, the YSRC has explained the reasons for opposing the bill,” Hafeez Khan said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad, he said, “The YSRC is against the bill as it will cause potential harm to the Muslim community. The bill seeks to give authority over Wakf lands to district collectors, which undermines the Wakf Board.” YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made the party stand clear on the issue. YSRC MPs P Midhun Reddy in the Lok Sabha and Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha had voiced their strong opposition, explaining the reasons behind the party’s stance, he recalled.

He claimed that the TDP which supported the bill in Parliament, had resorted to creating confusion at the JPC level. If the TDP had genuinely opposed the bill in Parliament, it would not have reached the JPC. “Instead, they are now engaging in theatrics and once again betraying the Muslim community. The Muslim community should take note of the TDP’s double stance,” he said.

Vijayasai Reddy, who is also a member of the JPC, taking to X, posted, “Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and the AP Govt’s stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the JPC is both hypocritical, misleading and anti secular. The fact is that Ram Mohan Naidu was part of the Union Cabinet that approved this bill and he is responsible for it under Art. 75 of the Constitution. His supportive stance of the bill differs with that of his party do not match. He should then resign to clear the dichotomy.”