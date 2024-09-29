YSRC performs pujas in temples for atonement

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders organised the Prakshalana (sanctifying) programme at Devuni Kadapa Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kadapa and other temples across the State on Saturday condemning the ‘lies and baseless allegations’ made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the famous Tirumala Laddu Prasadam.

Special pujas in various temples were conducted following the call from YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. These pujas were intended to ensure that the consequences of Naidu’s claims do not impact the people of the State.

In Kadapa district, special prayers were offered in Devuni Kadapa, considered the threshold of Tirumala temple, the abode of Lord Venkateswara. Similarly, prayers were offered in Proddatur and other places in the district. Special prayers were also offered in Narasimha Swamy temple in Kadiri of Sri Sathya Sai district.

In Tirupati, former TTD chairman B Karunakar Reddy and Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy led the special prayers, calling for protection of the sanctity of the Tirumala Prasadam and condemning the baseless allegations against it.

Former MP Margani Bharat conducted puja at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Rajamahendravaram, while Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, West Assembly in-charge, led prayers at the One Town Venkateswara temple in Vijayawada. In Anantapur, former MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy also led similar prayers.