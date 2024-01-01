Home States Andhra Pradesh

13th-century inscription unearthed in Prakasam

The Kayastha chief Tripurari Deva’s inscription, believed to belong to the Kakatiya Rudrama Devi period (1262-1289), was found in the Kothapalli village in Peddaraveedu mandal.

Published: 01st January 2024 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: An age-old stone inscription belonging to the 13th century was unearthed in the Peddaraveedu mandal of Prakasam district recently. The Kayastha chief Tripurari Deva’s inscription, believed to belong to the Kakatiya Rudrama Devi period (1262-1289), was found in the Kothapalli village in Peddaraveedu mandal.

The inscription is engraved on a slab, found in the agricultural fields of Sri Tirumalareddi Yogi Reddy. Upon receiving information, Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, an enthusiastic historian from Yerragondapalem, rediscovered this inscription and Mysuru Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) director (Epigraphy) K Muniratnam Reddy confirmed that the inscription belonged to 1272 CE.

The inscription is written in Telugu language and characters, and dated in saka 1193, Angirasa, Kartika, Su 15 = 1272 C.E, November 6, Sunday.

This inscription, which was written in Telugu, informs about the land gifted to Tripurantakeswara Swamy temple by Kayastha King Tripurari Deva on the occasion of Mahasivaratri festival.

