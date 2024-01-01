Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: 66L to get enhanced pension of Rs 3,000 from Jan 1

The Chief Minister will participate in the week-long celebrations at Rangaraya Medical College grounds in Kakinada on January 3.

Published: 01st January 2024 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The enhanced pension of Rs 3,000 will be released for beneficiaries on Monday. In line with his poll promise, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has hiked financial assistance under the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme from Rs 2,250 in 2019 to Rs 3,000 in 2024.

Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country to provide a pension of Rs 3,000 per month to around 66.34 lakh people. While the distribution of the enhanced pension will begin on January 1, it will continue across the State for eight days.

The Chief Minister will participate in the week-long celebrations at Rangaraya Medical College grounds in Kakinada on January 3.

He will also distribute new pension cards to 1,17,161 eligible individuals. The annual expenditure on 66.34 lakh pensioners from January 1, 2024, is estimated to be around Rs 23,556 crore. In the last 55 months, the government has sanctioned 29,51,760 new pensions.

According to officials, each of the pensioners, including the elderly, widows, weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, traditional cobblers, and people living with HIV (PLHIV) among others, have received an average amount of Rs 1,47,500 in the last 55 months.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pension YSR Pension Kanuka scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp