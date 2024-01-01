Andhra: 66L to get enhanced pension of Rs 3,000 from Jan 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The enhanced pension of Rs 3,000 will be released for beneficiaries on Monday. In line with his poll promise, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has hiked financial assistance under the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme from Rs 2,250 in 2019 to Rs 3,000 in 2024.

Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country to provide a pension of Rs 3,000 per month to around 66.34 lakh people. While the distribution of the enhanced pension will begin on January 1, it will continue across the State for eight days.

The Chief Minister will participate in the week-long celebrations at Rangaraya Medical College grounds in Kakinada on January 3.

He will also distribute new pension cards to 1,17,161 eligible individuals. The annual expenditure on 66.34 lakh pensioners from January 1, 2024, is estimated to be around Rs 23,556 crore. In the last 55 months, the government has sanctioned 29,51,760 new pensions.

According to officials, each of the pensioners, including the elderly, widows, weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, traditional cobblers, and people living with HIV (PLHIV) among others, have received an average amount of Rs 1,47,500 in the last 55 months.

