Andhra Governor, CM extend New Year wishes to people

In a press note, Naidu urged the people to welcome the New Year with a fond hope and expectations.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Sunday extended New Year wishes to the people of the State. “I extend my warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of New Year 2024. I wish the New Year would bring cheer, happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of AP. The New Year gives us a hope to look forward to a bright future, to explore new opportunities and an inspiration to achieve new goals. I wish you all Happy New Year,” he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also wished the people on the occasion of New Year. Wishing a happy New Year to the people of the State, former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, said, “Welcoming the New Year with one crore hopes is our tradition and we always fondly hope that the bitter memories should never come back to our mind.’’

In a press note, Naidu urged the people to welcome the New Year with a fond hope and expectations. The TDP supremo said the people should take an oath to build a State sans violence, corruption and irregularities.

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and others also wished the people on the occasion of New Year.

