BJP's BC Chaitanya Sadassu in Vizag on Jan 7

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP will organise BC Samajika Chaitanya Sadassu, a state-level Backward Classes conference, in Visakhapatnam on January 7.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, BJP OBC Morcha State president R Gopi Srinivas said the conference to be held at the AS Raja College grounds in MVP Colony, will expose the ‘injustice’ being done to the BCs by the YSRC government in the State.

Though Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made several promises to BCs during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra for their economic uplift, he had failed to implement them in the last four-and-half years.

“The BC Commission has not been given statutory powers, and there is no protection for lands of BCs. There is no effective mechanism to protect BCs in the State from attacks,” he pointed out.

Srinivas exhorted the BCs to wage a united fight against the gross injustice being done to them by the YSRC government. Alleging that the YSRC government divided BCs into sub-castes for its political mileage, he said.

‘Samajika Chaitanya Sadassu’ has been planned to unite BCs by bringing all of them onto a common platform.

Former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, former MLC PVN Madhav, BJP State general secretary Sagi Kasi Viswanatha Raju and other leaders were present.

