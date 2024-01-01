Call off strike, Andhra minister urges Anganwadi staff

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday appealed to Anganwadi staff to call off their indefinite strike and distribute Sampoorna Poshana kits to pregnant women as per the monthly schedule. “Otherwise, the State government will make alternative arrangements to distribute the kits to the pregnant women,” he said.

Botcha participated as a chief guest in the valedictory of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme organised at the Zilla Parishad High School in Bobbili, along with local MLA S Appalanaidu and MP B Chandrasekhar.

Addressing the media, Botcha said the government has conceded 10 of the 11 demands of Anganwadi staff.

“The government is not ready to agree the 11th demand pertaining to the salary hike of Anganwadi staff. We will take a decision on that demand after retaining power in the 2024 elections. I appeal to Anganwadi staff to distribute the nutrition kits to the pregnant women as per schedule. Otherwise, we will make alternative arrangements for the same,” the Education Minister said.

