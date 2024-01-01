Chenchu tribals get sewing machines for sustenance

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a thoughtful New Year initiative, the Nandyala Forest Division marked the beginning of the year with a purposeful gesture. Under the leadership of District Forest Officer Vineet Kumar and his wife Rupak, an environmentalist, the forest division distributed 20 sewing machines to Chenchu tribals in the Pacherla and Ahobilam regions.

This move is aimed at providing the tribals with a means of self-employment and fostering a positive start to the year within the community.

“Distributing sewing machines is a step towards improving the livelihoods of forest-dependent Chenchu tribes. The objective is to enable self-sufficiency, reducing reliance on forests alone,” said Vineet Kumar. DFO further mentioned that the positive reception of machines by the tribals, coupled with their eagerness to enhance skills, serves as motivation for them to sustain such initiatives.

“The plan includes marketing and training efforts to ensure the success of these endeavours,” said Rupak. She expressed this mission would reduce dependence on forests and provide support to forest staff in preventing crimes.

“The forest department’s project received initial support with a budget of `2 lakh from the community development component under department schemes. Additionally, efforts are underway to secure corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding for training and providing raw materials. The plan involves engaging training masters to impart sewing skills to the tribal community, ensuring skill development,” Rupak stated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a thoughtful New Year initiative, the Nandyala Forest Division marked the beginning of the year with a purposeful gesture. Under the leadership of District Forest Officer Vineet Kumar and his wife Rupak, an environmentalist, the forest division distributed 20 sewing machines to Chenchu tribals in the Pacherla and Ahobilam regions. This move is aimed at providing the tribals with a means of self-employment and fostering a positive start to the year within the community. “Distributing sewing machines is a step towards improving the livelihoods of forest-dependent Chenchu tribes. The objective is to enable self-sufficiency, reducing reliance on forests alone,” said Vineet Kumar. DFO further mentioned that the positive reception of machines by the tribals, coupled with their eagerness to enhance skills, serves as motivation for them to sustain such initiatives.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The plan includes marketing and training efforts to ensure the success of these endeavours,” said Rupak. She expressed this mission would reduce dependence on forests and provide support to forest staff in preventing crimes. “The forest department’s project received initial support with a budget of `2 lakh from the community development component under department schemes. Additionally, efforts are underway to secure corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding for training and providing raw materials. The plan involves engaging training masters to impart sewing skills to the tribal community, ensuring skill development,” Rupak stated. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp