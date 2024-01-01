Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chenchu tribals get sewing machines for sustenance

This move is aimed at providing the tribals with a means of self-employment and fostering a positive start to the year within the community.

Published: 01st January 2024 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chenchu tribals get sewing machines

Nandyala District Forest Officer Vineet Kumar and others distributing sewing machines to Chenchu tribes.

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a thoughtful New Year initiative, the Nandyala Forest Division marked the beginning of the year with a purposeful gesture. Under the leadership of District Forest Officer Vineet Kumar and his wife Rupak, an environmentalist, the forest division distributed 20 sewing machines to Chenchu tribals in the Pacherla and Ahobilam regions.

This move is aimed at providing the tribals with a means of self-employment and fostering a positive start to the year within the community.

“Distributing sewing machines is a step towards improving the livelihoods of forest-dependent Chenchu tribes. The objective is to enable self-sufficiency, reducing reliance on forests alone,” said Vineet Kumar. DFO further mentioned that the positive reception of machines by the tribals, coupled with their eagerness to enhance skills, serves as motivation for them to sustain such initiatives.

“The plan includes marketing and training efforts to ensure the success of these endeavours,” said Rupak. She expressed this mission would reduce dependence on forests and provide support to forest staff in preventing crimes.

“The forest department’s project received initial support with a budget of `2 lakh from the community development component under department schemes. Additionally, efforts are underway to secure corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding for training and providing raw materials. The plan involves engaging training masters to impart sewing skills to the tribal community, ensuring skill development,” Rupak stated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandyala Forest Division Chenchu Tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp