CM urged to protect Vizag steel plant
The steel plant had provided large employment to the people of North Andhra and played a key role in development of Visakhapatnam industrially, EAS Sarma said.
Published: 01st January 2024 09:11 AM | Last Updated: 01st January 2024 09:11 AM | A+A A-
VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma has urged the State government to take the initiative to stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
In a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, Sarma appealed to him to prevail upon on the Centre to reconsider its decision on 100% strategic disinvestment of RINL, corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which was set up following a sustained struggle by people as part of ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’.
The steel plant had provided large employment to the people of North Andhra and played a key role in development of Visakhapatnam industrially, he said.