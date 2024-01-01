CM urged to protect Vizag steel plant

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma has urged the State government to take the initiative to stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

In a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, Sarma appealed to him to prevail upon on the Centre to reconsider its decision on 100% strategic disinvestment of RINL, corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which was set up following a sustained struggle by people as part of ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’.

The steel plant had provided large employment to the people of North Andhra and played a key role in development of Visakhapatnam industrially, he said.

