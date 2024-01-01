Don’t act in haste if denied tickets: MP to YSRC MLAs

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: YSRC MP Margani Bharat has advised the ruling party MLAs not to take any haste decisions if they are denied ticket in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Reacting to the reports that Jaggampeta YSRC MLA Jyothula Chanti Babu is likely to leave the party, the MP on Sunday said, “We got elected to the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly in the last elections due to the charisma of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. We will get many opportunities to rise politically, if the YSRC retains power in the State in the ensuing elections. Our services will be duly recognised by the party leadership if we ensure the landslide victory of the party in the next polls.”

He said the YSRC leadership might effect changes in some Assembly constituencies as part of its ‘Mission 175’.

The sitting MLAs should understand the present situation and cooperate with the YSRC leadership in its endeavour to develop the State and ensure the welfare of all sections of the people, he said.

Mentioning the funds sanctioned by Chief Minister for the development of Assembly constituencies, the MP urged the MLA not take any hasty decision of switching loyalties keeping in view his political career in the YSRC.

