Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha phase 2 from Jan 2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second phase of the State government’s flagship programme, Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha (JAS), aimed at providing better health services to the poor people will start on January 2.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been revolutionising the health sector in the State with the concept of ‘leave no one behind’ and ‘leave no village behind’ to provide quality health services to the people free of cost.

The health department has been working to achieve ‘Aarogya Andhra Pradesh’. As part of the goal, the government launched the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme. In the first phase, the campaign was taken up for 50 days benefiting over 60 lakh people.

Under JAS I, community health officers and ANMs visited 1,45,35,705 households in rural and urban areas and conducted 6,45,06,018 tests at their houses.

As many as 12,423 JAS health camps were conducted with OP attendance of 60,27,843 people, and 1,64,982 patients were referred to Dr YSR Aarogyasri network hospitals for further treatment free of cost.

“All the patients referred from JAS camps are hand-held by CHO/ANM and Arogyamitras of network hospitals to ensure that they get quality health care. The patients are being given Rs 500 for transport and other expenditure and the entire process is monitored by an App,” an official release said.

With the success of JAS I, the government has decided to implement JAS II in a continuous manner in all mandals and urban local bodies for six months covering all village and ward secretariats. The second phase of the campaign will cover all households specifically targeting chronic patients, pregnant women and lactating mothers, neonatal and infant care and adolescent health.

Through the Aarogya Suraksha programme, the government intends to ensure that the health issues are not only identified at the doorstep of households but also addressed through the right treatment upon proper consultation and referral to Aarogyasri network hospitals.

The responsibility will be entrusted to the family doctor as well as the CHO/ANM for handholding the patients to ensure follow-up consultation and making drugs available at the village itself as per their needs.

The programme will be completed in three phases – communication of camp details by volunteers, camp day, and follow-up of referral cases. Volunteers and people’s representatives will visit door-to-door and explain about JAS, the date of the medical camp and details of the venue. They need to make door-to-door visits twice before the JAS health camp. The first visit will be made 15 days before the camp date to inform the venue and date, and the second visit three days prior as a reminder.

Health camps shall be organised in the VHCs and urban secretariats. The total mandals will be equally divided to organise one camp every Tuesday of the week in half of the mandals and every Friday in the remaining half of the mandals.

In urban areas, the camps shall be conducted on Wednesday ensuring all urban secretariats are covered in six months. In each camp, a minimum of three doctors, including two specialist doctors and one PMOA, will be present for consultation.

A total of 1,3954 health camps will be conducted in the second phase in six months. In all, 10,032 camps will be organised in rural areas and 3,922 in urban areas. In January 2024, a total of 3,583 camps will be organised.

All the JAS II camps are provided with 92 categories of drugs in rural areas and 152 categories of drugs in urban areas. Further, 14 categories of drugs are made ready in emergency drug kits in rural areas. To provide diagnostic services, seven types of tests will be conducted at the campsite.

Regarding the follow-up of referral cases, the family doctor, CHO and ANM of the village will follow up on all referral cases recommended by the doctors at the health camp to ensure the patient is handheld to visit the Aarogyasri network hospital and required treatment is given.

The patients with chronic illness will get follow-up consultations and medicines free of cost in all Aarogyasri network hospitals. The required medicines will be directly sent to the village clinic and handed over to the patient by CHO/ANM along with a prescription, the release added.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hands over cheques to patients under the Dr YSR Aarogya Aasara at a government hospital in Guntur on December 2, 2019 | Express

