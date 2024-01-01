Pawan Kalyan likely to give more tickets to women

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan seems to be planning to give more tickets to Veera Mahilalu in the ensuing elections for political empowerment of women. The JSP chief met all the Assembly constituency incharges of Kakinada Lok Sabha segment during his three-day visit to the district, and discussed steps to be taken to strengthen the party at the grass root level.

He exhorted the party rank and file to strive for the victory of JSP nominees in the elections.

Several Jana Sena leaders who met Pawan Kalyan, reportedly urged him to contest from Kakinada Assembly constituency. But the JSP chief is said to have not taken any decision in this regard.

