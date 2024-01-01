Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan likely to give more tickets to women

Several Jana Sena leaders who met Pawan Kalyan, reportedly urged him to contest from Kakinada Assembly constituency.

Published: 01st January 2024 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan at a rally

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan at a rally (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan seems to be planning to give more tickets to Veera Mahilalu in the ensuing elections for political empowerment of women. The JSP chief met all the Assembly constituency incharges of Kakinada Lok Sabha segment during his three-day visit to the district, and discussed steps to be taken to strengthen the party at the grass root level.

He exhorted the party rank and file to strive for the victory of JSP nominees in the elections.

Several Jana Sena leaders who met Pawan Kalyan, reportedly urged him to contest from Kakinada Assembly constituency. But the JSP chief is said to have not taken any decision in this regard.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Kakinada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp