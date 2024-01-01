Home States Andhra Pradesh

SEB intensifies raids to curb bootlegging in Andhra's Prakasam district

Similarly, the Giddalur SEB officials conducted surprise raids on a remote area in the Giddalur mandal and destroyed around 300 litres of the wash.

Published: 01st January 2024 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

SEB intensifies raids to curb bootlegging in Andhra's Prakasam district

SEB sleuths destroying large quantity of jaggery wash during a raid in western parts of Prakasam district | Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) are actively conducting raids and checks in several suspicious locations and seized a large amount of jaggery wash which was ready to manufacture arrack in the remote areas of the western parts of Prakasam district.

The SEB teams also conducted raids on the illegal Non-duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) stocks and registered cases on the responsible persons.

On Sunday, the SEB along with the support of the local police conducted raids on several remote villages and destroyed large quantities of jaggery wash dumps which were made ready for the manufacturing of country liquor.

The SEB officials of Markapur and Giddalur divisions also destroyed as much as 2,000 litres of jaggery wash in separate locations.

Under the directions of Markapur Assistant Enforcement Superintendent Devadatta and DSP Veera Raghava Reddy, SEB CI Ragmayi along with the SIs Koteswara Rao and Venkateswara Nayak and their staff conducted surprise raids at Pedda Manthanala, Timmapuram and Panukamadugu village limits in Dornala mandal in the Nallamala Forest areas and destroyed a total of 1,900 litres of jaggery wash.  

Similarly, the Giddalur SEB officials conducted surprise raids on a remote area in the Giddalur mandal and destroyed around 300 litres of the wash. Giddalur SEB CI Aruna Kumari along with the Giddalur SI Mahesh team conducted these raids.

On Saturday, the officials seized 80 bottles of liquor transporting from Giddalur to Ambavaram.

In this connection, a person was arrested. Markapur rural police also caught 15 bottles of liquor selling near Nagulavaram village limits and registered a case on the person.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Enforcement Bureau jaggery wash arrack Prakasam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp