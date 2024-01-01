SEB intensifies raids to curb bootlegging in Andhra's Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) are actively conducting raids and checks in several suspicious locations and seized a large amount of jaggery wash which was ready to manufacture arrack in the remote areas of the western parts of Prakasam district.

The SEB teams also conducted raids on the illegal Non-duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) stocks and registered cases on the responsible persons.

On Sunday, the SEB along with the support of the local police conducted raids on several remote villages and destroyed large quantities of jaggery wash dumps which were made ready for the manufacturing of country liquor.

The SEB officials of Markapur and Giddalur divisions also destroyed as much as 2,000 litres of jaggery wash in separate locations.

Under the directions of Markapur Assistant Enforcement Superintendent Devadatta and DSP Veera Raghava Reddy, SEB CI Ragmayi along with the SIs Koteswara Rao and Venkateswara Nayak and their staff conducted surprise raids at Pedda Manthanala, Timmapuram and Panukamadugu village limits in Dornala mandal in the Nallamala Forest areas and destroyed a total of 1,900 litres of jaggery wash.

Similarly, the Giddalur SEB officials conducted surprise raids on a remote area in the Giddalur mandal and destroyed around 300 litres of the wash. Giddalur SEB CI Aruna Kumari along with the Giddalur SI Mahesh team conducted these raids.

On Saturday, the officials seized 80 bottles of liquor transporting from Giddalur to Ambavaram.

In this connection, a person was arrested. Markapur rural police also caught 15 bottles of liquor selling near Nagulavaram village limits and registered a case on the person.

