What's in store for Andhra in 2024: YSRC's dissidence challenge, and more

Can YS Sharmila help revive Congress in State?

After a decade since its downfall began in Andhra Pradesh, victories in Karnataka and the neighbouring Telangana have given a glimmer of hope for the Congress in the State. Additionally, The entry of YS Sharmila, daughter of former chief minster YS Rajasekhar Reddy and sister of the current Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has given a boost of confidence to the Grand Old Party.

The 49-year-old is likely to join the party in the first week of January.According to sources, the party has proposed to make Sharmila the APCC chief or the star campaigner in the State, which was once a Congress bastion.However, there is a possibility that Sharmila joining the Congress might hurt the prospects of the TDP-JSP alliance, which has been repeatedly stressing on not allowing a split in the anti-YSRC votes.

While the Congress is not disillusioned about forming the government or sitting in the opposition in the State, the leadership is confident that it will play the role of kingmaker. The party also firmly believes that its vote share will increase from the current 6% to 10% or more.

Sharmila’s entry into the Congress is expected to garner support from leaders who have either left the party or have remained inactive since the State bifurcation.The strategy seems to be working as Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who has been a known YSR family loyalist, announced his intention to follow Sharmila, days after he resigned from the Mangalagiri MLA post and the primary leadership of the YSRC.

Vote transfer key to success of TDP-JSP combine in 2024 polls

Will it be a smooth sailing for the TDP-JSP combine in the 2024 elections? Leaders of both the parties are optimistic that the alliance will definitely emerge victorious in the elections and form the government in the State.However, political analysts are of the view that though leaders at the helm of affairs of the two parties are convinced over the alliance, it is not going to be a cakewalk when it comes to the transfer of votes between the two parties.

Though TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan held several rounds of talks after the announcement of the alliance, and appealed to the rank and file of the respective parties to work with coordination without giving any scope for differences so as to ensure the smooth transfer of votes to the maximum extent between the two parties, the ground level situation seems to be different as voices of dissent are surfacing, more so from the JSP.

Analysts are of the opinion that the dissidence in both the parties may grow further after the announcement of seat-sharing agreement. However, leaders of both the parties have made it clear that they will abide by whatever decision taken up by Naidu and Pawan Kalyan with regard to the seat-sharing.

Telugu Desam Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has exuded confidence that the TDP in alliance with the JSP will definitely come to power with a thumping majority in the 2024 elections, adding that the party is committed to giving equal importance to welfare and development.

Speaking to TNIE, Jana Sena general secretary Siva Sankar said, “The New Year will definitely be optimistic, encouraging and positive for Pawan Kalyan and his political moves. The JSP will wholeheartedly welcome whatever decision taken by Pawan Kalyan in the larger interests of the people. The JSP-TDP combine will certainly form a people-centric government in the State in 2024.”

Tackling dissidence, a major challenge for YSRC this year

The months before an elections are often a litmus test for political parties, more particularly for the one in power. The ruling YSRC is no exception as it is set to face the Opposition TDP and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance in the 2024 Assembly elections.While the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC will highlight the welfare schemes it has introduced in the State during its poll campaign, the Opposition parties will be banking on the ‘anti-incumbency’ that the government faces.

Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has initiated a plethora of welfare schemes in the past four-and-a-half years,with special emphasis on the uplift of women. The development and welfare initiatives might give the YSRC much-needed ammunition to take on the Opposition parties in the elections.

Besides the issue of anti-incumbency, the party also needs to tackle growing dissidence arising during the process of allocation of seats. In fact, quite a few leaders have openly expressed their angst and some others have even resigned from their posts.

With the YSRC initiating the exercise of finalising its winning team, it seems that internal bickerings in the party have begun.Though the party leadership has been holding discussions with those who are being replaced, the dissidence is quite evident among the rank and file.

While senior party leaders like Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy have maintained that such dissidence is common in a party in the run up to the elections, the resignation of loyal leaders like Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and C Vamsi Krishna Yadav cannot be brushed as a storm in the tea cup.

Meanwhile, the discord that is likely to emerge among TDP and JSP leaders over the seat sharing process is expected to be advantageous for the YSRC.Another issue that a few YSRC leaders have raised is that Jagan being the only star campaigner could be a huge drawback for the party.“No leader in the party can attract a decent gathering on their own and Jagan cannot take up padayatras or rallies considering the security concerns,” a leader said on the condition of anonymity.

Hyderabad will cease to be common capital of Andhra and TS on June 2

Come June 2, 2024, Hyderabad would cease to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as per the AP Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014. Several issues pertaining to both the Telugu States are still pending after 10 years of bifurcation.

For instance, the residual State of Andhra Pradesh has been burdened with 58% of the debts of united AP. In revenues, however, AP was given 42%, while 58% was given to Telangana. Though the State has been taking up the issue with the Centre for correcting the anomaly, it remains a pain point. Andhra Pradesh is also fighting for the Special Category Status to the State. The Centre, on its part, has said that it gave a Special package to the State in lieu of SCS. The State is also fighting for the release of funds for Polavaram Multi-Purpose Irrigation Project, which was given a national status, for its speedy completion.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is hopeful that its issues, too, would be resolved in 2024. The Telangana government is expecting educational institutions like Tribal University, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Sainik Welfare School to be granted to the State. The government is also optimistic about some progress towards establishing a steel factory in Bayyaram and a rail coach factory in Kazipet, both of which are crucial components of the APRA. The division of assets of certain institutions listed in Schedules 9 and 10 of the APRA remains pending. Though there were discussions on sharing the assets of these institutions, the matter ended up in court.

Wait for election outcome to find a solution to capital conundrum

Will the solution for the conundrum called the capital of Andhra Pradesh, which has been eluding for quite long, be found in 2024? The outcome of the ensuing Assembly elections may be the answer. Analysts, who have been observing the political developments in the State, are of the view that there are two possibilities. One is Amaravati remaining the sole capital of AP if the TDP-JSP alliance wins the elections. Justice to Amaravati farmers, who gave their lands for the capital city, has been a major issue on the TDP poll plank.

The second possibility is three capital cities—Legislative capital in Amaravati, Executive capital in Visakhapatnam and Judicial capital in Kurnool — in case the YSRC retains power in the State. For all purposes, Vizag will be the functional capital of the State, if the present regime continues. However, in both the cases, legal hurdles need to be crossed as both the issues are embroiled in litigations. The Supreme Court’s judgment on the Special Leave Petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the AP High Court verdict on the Amaravati capital issue, and its directions to develop Amaravati as the capital in a time-bound manner, is still awaited.

Jagan’s plans to shift his camp office to Vizag and administer the State from there were deferred. The GO issued by the government to set up the camp office of the Chief Minister and other government departments in the Steel City was also challenged in the High Court. According to experts, in case those supporting Amaravati as the only capital of AP, claiming that even the Government of India has acknowledged it, win the 2024 elections, its development will cost a bomb. On the other hand, those who advocate decentralisation and the three capital concept continue to hold the fort in the State, but the process may be hindered by legal hurdles. Further, the scope for expansion of the Port City for future needs, is limited. Now, it is up to the people of State to decide the fate of the capital by exercising their adult franchise judiciously.

National honour for two sportsmen

Badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and blind cricketer Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy will be conferred with Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award respectively for their exceptional contribution in sports. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy from Amalapuram and his partner, Chirag Shetty from Mumbai, are the only doubles pair to become the World’s No. 1 in BWF World Ranking, achieve BWF World Tour 1,000 series. They were also the first Indians to bag a gold at the Asian games held in China.

Ajay Kumar Reddy

Rankireddy has won the Guinness World Record for the fastest hit in badminton by a male player, reaching a speed of 565 km per hour. Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy, who hails from Guntur is the captain of the Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the Blind. Ajay Kumar Reddy, a B2 category player, has been a stalwart for India since 2010. His contributions include leading the team to victory in two ODI World Cups, three T20 World Cups, and one Asia Cup. As the captain since 2016, he has guided Team India to triumph in one ODI World Cup, two T20 World Cups, one Asia Cup, and a silver medal in the IBSA World Games, along with several bilateral and triangular series. President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards to them on January 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Ambedkar statue, a tribute to legacy of Dalit icon

Following the inauguration by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on January 19, the colossal bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the heart of Vijayawada city will be a testament to the legacy of the social reformer and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, standing tall as a symbol of social empowerment.

The 125-feet statue will be mounted on a 81-feet pedestal, bringing the total height to an impressive 206 feet. Strategically located to foster a vibrant urban landscape on the edges of the city, the memorial creates a serene urban oasis for reflection and contemplation. Its significance is elevated through seamless integration of both formal and informal landscapes, offering visitors a unique and immersive experience.

The inauguration will mark the opening of various facilities within the memorial complex, including a 1,000-seat auditorium, research centre, museum, meditation centre, restaurant, promenade, and a viewing gallery. These amenities are designed to ensure that the space not only pays homage to Dr BR Ambedkar but also serves as a cultural hub for the community.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has recently expressed his enthusiasm for inaugurating this landmark project, stating, “Dr BR Ambedkar’s contributions to our nation are immeasurable. This statue is not just a physical structure but a tribute to his ideals, reminding us of the need for social equality and justice.” With its location near the Vijayawada Airport and railway station, it is poised to become a prominent landmark accessible to visitors from across the country.

This statue joins the ranks of other globally renowned monuments, with its design drawing inspiration from iconic structures worldwide. The statue will join the list of its grandeur rivals statues dedicated to historical figures in Mumbai, Henan (China), Gujarat, and even the Statue of Liberty in New York.

As the statue is unveiled, it symbolises not only a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar but also a celebration of India’s rich cultural diversity and the unyielding spirit of unity. The memorial’s vast meadows and tree clumps provide spaces for relaxation and contemplation, inviting individuals of all backgrounds to come together.

The inauguration ceremony on January 19 is expected to draw dignitaries, scholars, and people alike, as they gather to witness the unveiling of this monumental tribute to the visionary leader who played a key role in shaping the socio-political landscape of India.

The 49-year-old is likely to join the party in the first week of January.According to sources, the party has proposed to make Sharmila the APCC chief or the star campaigner in the State, which was once a Congress bastion.However, there is a possibility that Sharmila joining the Congress might hurt the prospects of the TDP-JSP alliance, which has been repeatedly stressing on not allowing a split in the anti-YSRC votes. While the Congress is not disillusioned about forming the government or sitting in the opposition in the State, the leadership is confident that it will play the role of kingmaker. The party also firmly believes that its vote share will increase from the current 6% to 10% or more. 