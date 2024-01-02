11 arrested for rape of minor girl from Odisha

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police on Monday arrested 11 persons allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a minor girl.

The alleged rape of the girl created a flutter as she had complained that she was sexually assaulted by 10 persons between December 18 and 22. Based on her complaint, the police registered a POCSO case in IV-Town police.

DCP-1 K Srinivasa Rao said all the accused were arrested in and around the city and teams were sent to Jharkhand to nab two more accused. As many as seven teams were formed to investigate the case.

It may be recalled that the girl’s parents had lodged a complaint stating that their daughter had been missing since December 18. The police traced the minor girl at her native village in Kalahandi district in Odisha. After the girl was rescued, she reportedly informed her parents about being raped. Subsequently, a fresh case was booked under the POCSO Act. The DCP said they would take up the case in fast-track mode and would complete the investigation in four months.

State Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma took note of the incident and shot off a letter to the police commissioner, urging him to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police on Monday arrested 11 persons allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a minor girl. The alleged rape of the girl created a flutter as she had complained that she was sexually assaulted by 10 persons between December 18 and 22. Based on her complaint, the police registered a POCSO case in IV-Town police. DCP-1 K Srinivasa Rao said all the accused were arrested in and around the city and teams were sent to Jharkhand to nab two more accused. As many as seven teams were formed to investigate the case. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It may be recalled that the girl’s parents had lodged a complaint stating that their daughter had been missing since December 18. The police traced the minor girl at her native village in Kalahandi district in Odisha. After the girl was rescued, she reportedly informed her parents about being raped. Subsequently, a fresh case was booked under the POCSO Act. The DCP said they would take up the case in fast-track mode and would complete the investigation in four months. State Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma took note of the incident and shot off a letter to the police commissioner, urging him to conduct a thorough investigation into the case. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp