Aarogya Suraksha Phase II from Jan 2 

In the second phase, all households will be covered, specifically targeting chronic patients, pregnant women and lactating mothers, neonatal and infant care and adolescent health. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the launch of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha (JAS) programme Phase II on Tuesday. The prime objective of the government’s flagship programme is preventive medical care and achieving the goal of Aarogya Andhra Pradesh. 

About 60 lakh people were covered in the first phase of the programme taken up for 50 days.

A total of 1.45 crore households were visited in both rural and urban areas, and 6.45 crore medical tests were conducted at the doorstep of the people, besides conducting 12,423 health camps under the programme. 

In all, 1,64,982 patients were referred to Dr YSR Aarogyasri network hospitals for further treatment free of cost. Further, the patients are being given `500 for transport and other expenditure and the entire process is monitored by an App. 

After the success of the JAS I programme, the government has decided to implement the  phase II continuously in all mandals and urban local bodies for six months covering all village and ward secretariats in the State.

The responsibility will be entrusted to the family doctor as well as the CHO/ANM for handholding the patients to ensure follow-up consultation and making drugs available at village itself as per their needs. The programme will be implemented in three stages – communication of camp details by volunteers, camp day and follow-up of referral cases. 

A total of 13,954 JAS II health camps should be conducted in six months. In all, 10,032 health camps will be conducted in rural areas, and 3,922 camps in urban areas. A total of 3,583 camps should be conducted in January under JAS II, officials said.

