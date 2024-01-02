Ambati Rambabu condemns attack on health minister Rajini’s office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the attack on the office of Health Minister Vidadala Rajini in Guntur West constituency, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Monday said out of fear of defeat in the ensuing elections, TDP and JSP cadres had resorted to such violence.

Speaking to mediapersons at his camp office in Sattenapalli, Ambati said it was a ploy of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan to divert the attention of the people from the fact that there is no public support for their alliance.

“It is most condemnable that a woman minister belonging to Backward Classes was targeted by the TDP and JSP cadres, he observed. On the occasion, Ambati recalled the attack on him during his visit to Khammam by those supporting TDP, and held Naidu responsible for it.

Targeting Pawan Kalyan, he said the actor-politician was an instigator of anarchy. He hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a true leader, who never backed out of his promises. “The beneficiaries of social security pensions are being paid the enhanced sum as promised from Day One,” he highlighted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the attack on the office of Health Minister Vidadala Rajini in Guntur West constituency, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Monday said out of fear of defeat in the ensuing elections, TDP and JSP cadres had resorted to such violence. Speaking to mediapersons at his camp office in Sattenapalli, Ambati said it was a ploy of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan to divert the attention of the people from the fact that there is no public support for their alliance. “It is most condemnable that a woman minister belonging to Backward Classes was targeted by the TDP and JSP cadres, he observed. On the occasion, Ambati recalled the attack on him during his visit to Khammam by those supporting TDP, and held Naidu responsible for it. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Targeting Pawan Kalyan, he said the actor-politician was an instigator of anarchy. He hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a true leader, who never backed out of his promises. “The beneficiaries of social security pensions are being paid the enhanced sum as promised from Day One,” he highlighted. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp