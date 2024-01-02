Anganwadi stir hits nutrition kit distribution

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The strike of Anganwadi workers and helpers has entered the 21st day, causing difficulty in the distribution of nutrition kits to nearly 30 lakh children pregnant women and lactating mothers in the State. Despite five rounds of talks between the State government and Anganwadi workers union leaders, no breakthrough has been achieved.

Initially, the government had accepted four of 11 demands of Anganwadi staff and released GOs accordingly. However, over one lakh Anganwadi workers, who have been on indefinite strike, are now specifically demanding a clear assurance from the government on the implementation of salary hikes and gratuities, which is their major demand.

Though the government has promised to promote all the mini-workers as full-fledged workers, Anganwadi unions are not ready to believe it due to the non-release of GO in that regard.

Meanwhile, Anganwadi workers have enlisted the support of TDP general secretary Lokesh and State Chief K Atchannaidu. They have also sought the support of all the political parties except the BJP. They have planned to stage a protest in front of all the Collectorates in the State on January 3 to further intensify their stir.

Speaking to TNIE, K Subbaravamma, AP Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union State general secretary, alleged that the government had falsely claimed to have resolved 10 demands though it conceded only four.

The reduction in funds for the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project from 90% to 60% by the Centre has burdened the States to a certain extent, Subbaravamma said, but she is firm on their resolve to continue the strike till all their demands are met.

The Anganwadi worker's strike has put the burden on secretaries of secretariats and Self-Help Group members, who are running Anganwadi centres. One of the secretaries in Vijayawada said they are operating Anganwadi centres from 9 am to 12 pm. However, parents are reluctant to send their children to the centres forcing them to wait for hours. The reluctant parents are said to be insisting that their children should be taken care of till 4 pm like Anganwadi workers.

Speaking to TNIE, M Janaki, Commissioner of Women Development and Child Welfare, said the government held several rounds of talks with Anganwadi workers union leaders to resolve the strike and most of their demands were conceded. However, the honorarium issue has remained unresolved.

“With 30 lakh beneficiaries encountering difficulty in getting their nutrition kits due to the strike, the government is actively exploring various other options. I urge Anganwadi workers and helpers to resume their duties for the well-being of the beneficiaries,” she said.

