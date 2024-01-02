Home States Andhra Pradesh

Atchannaidu accuses Jagan of denying Rs 30,000 to each pensioner in State

Published: 02nd January 2024 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

TDP State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu. (File| Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Monday alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power by making a promise that he would pay Rs 3,000 social security pension per month, and revise it every year, changed tack after assuming office and failed to pay at least `30,000 to each beneficiary. 

“Now, even in the letter addressed to the pensioners, Jagan is uttering the same blatant lies,” he observed.

Pointing out that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of the State, had hiked the pension to Rs 2,000 by 2019 and the total number of pensioners too increased from 34 lakh to 54.5 lakh during the previous regime.

“Jagan has increased the pension only by Rs 750 till now, but is shamelessly claiming that he has done something great for pensioners,” he ridiculed. 

Also, during the TDP regime, Naidu allowed pensioners to draw the amount anywhere in the State, but the YSRC government released a GO imposing several restrictions to get the benefit, he pointed out.

“Jagan had totally relied on uttering lies to come to power, but even after coming to power too he is depending on the same only to mislead the innocent people,” he remarked.

K Atchannaidu TDP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

