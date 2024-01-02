Home States Andhra Pradesh

Congress will make its presence felt in AP: Manickam Tagore

To foster AP’s progress, avoid voting for Modi-aligned candidates in 2024. Jagan’s party, TDP, and Jana Sena are all aligned with Modi, he asserted.

Published: 02nd January 2024 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

AICC incharge of Telangana Manickam Tagore (Photo | EPS)

Manickam Tagore (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AICC in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore on Monday posted on X his New Year resolution -- No support for those who discriminate.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9.5 years of bias against AP, evident in the metro rail project neglect, calls for a change. To foster AP’s progress, avoid voting for Modi-aligned candidates in 2024. Jagan’s party, TDP, and Jana Sena are all aligned with Modi, he asserted.

To buttress his argument, he posted a statistical report of the funds allocated and released for the metro rail projects during the last five years and the current year. There has been no mention of any metro project in the State and fund allocation.  In another tweet, he asserted that in 2024, Congress will make its presence felt in AP. 

Meanwhile, APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju, who was in Amalapuram on Monday, reiterated that YS Sharmila would join Congress soon. 

It is chalking out agitational programmes to be taken up in the coming days, and protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will be one among them. 

