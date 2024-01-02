Home States Andhra Pradesh

Forest department enforces ban on single-use plastic in NSTR

Special teams, comprising local tribal members, will be deployed for effective implementation and awareness campaigns. 

Published: 02nd January 2024 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 10:31 AM

plastic ban

For representational purposes

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a proactive move to preserve the Nallamala forest as an environmentally friendly zone, the Forest Department has decided to enforce a ban on all single-use plastic products within the Nagarjuna Sagar- Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) limits starting January 1, 2024.

Vighnesh Appavu, Deputy Director (DD) of Nallamala Tiger Project - Markapur, said that the ban covers items like plastic carry bags and water bottles. 

Jute bags have been made available at
Dornala and Srisailam | EXPRESS

He urged the public and pilgrims to refrain from discarding such products in the forest. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “The Forest Department has collaborated with Srisailam Devasthanam board authorities to support the enforcement of the ban at the forest limits. “

A training programme for local tribal (Chenchu) women in crafting jute and cloth bags has been initiated and are made available at Dornala and Srisailam temple town, making the plastic ban a beneficial eco-friendly project for the community. 

The forest department plans to distribute alternative bags and impose fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 on violators, emphasising the multifaceted approach to the initiative.

“We are conducting awareness programmes among the public regarding the hazardous impacts of the single-use plastic products, especially carry bags, plastic plates etc.,We have also approached Srisailam Devasthanam authorities regarding the implementation of ban on plastic products. The temple authorities have agreed to cooperate for this noble cause,” he added. 

