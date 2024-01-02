Guntur Municipal Corporation to ensure ample water supply for every household

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is proactively addressing the challenge of ensuring ample drinking water supply for every household and averting water scarcity during the upcoming summer season.

With the city’s population exceeding 10 lakh, the daily water requirement is 135 million litres, supplied through the Undavalli Prakasam Barrage (132 MLD) and Sangam Jagarlam udi Kommamuru Canal (23.20 MLD) to 43 reservoirs across 57 divisions. Ensuring an uninterrupted water supply is a significant challenge due to the rising population.

To tackle this, the GMC has initiated regular inspections and established a helpline for residents to report water supply issues.

Civic body chief Kirthi Chekuri directed the officials concerned to identify and complete pipeline repair works at the ward secretariat level by the end of January to prevent water wastage. Allocating `2 crore, the GMC plans to replace the 800 mm dia water pipeline in Guntur West Constituency, catering to areas like Lakshmipuram, Sthambalagaruvu, Gujjanagundla, AT Agraharam, Housing Board Colony, Court compound, KVP Colony, Vikas Nagar, Syamala Nagar, Hanumaiah Nagar and more, ensuring sufficient safe drinking water.

The engineering department is conducting inspections and renovations along the main pipelines from Undavalli to Takkellapadu and Sangam Jagarlamudi to MLR. Special provisions are being made for water supply in merged villages and tail end areas, with over 200 water tankers provided to regions like Pedda Palakaluru and Swarnabharathi Nagar and Nallapadu regions. Distribution pipelines are being established to enhance water supply in areas with insufficient tanker coverage.

Residents in merged villages are urging for a permanent solution to their water issues, emphasizing the completion of the long-pending Gorantla water project.

The proactive measures taken by GMC, including infrastructure upgrades and pipeline replacements, aim to ensure a reliable and sufficient water supply for the growing population, mitigating potential water scarcity issues during the upcoming summer.

