Health minister Rajini’s office in Guntur attacked

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at Vidyanagar in Guntur city on New Year’s Eve as a group of people, allegedly activists of TDP and JSP, pelted stones at the office of Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Vidadala Rajini, and set YSRC flex banners on fire.

The office was scheduled to be inaugurated on Monday. In the recent rejig, Rajini, who currently represents Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district, was appointed as the in-charge for Guntur West Assembly constituency. After inspecting CCTV footage, police arrested 32 people and registered cases against them under IPC Sections 324, 353, 424, and 506 read with 149.

According to information reaching here, the group had gathered near the minister’s office late on Sunday to conduct milk abhishekam to the statue of TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao. A few people then hurled stones at the building, damaging the window panes.

Police rushed to the spot on receiving information and lathi-charged the miscreants in a bid to control the situation.

The miscreants, carrying flags of TDP and JSP, tore the flex banners of YSRC and set them on fire. Subsequently, police detained a number of workers.

Rajini rushed to the spot and inspected the damages on learning about the incident. Condemning the attack, she expressed dismay and emphasised that the assault was premeditated by the TDP as they were afraid of imminent defeat in the upcoming elections. Further, she asserted that the perpetrators will be severely punished. She also called on the people of Guntur West to notice how the TDP had resorted to rowdyism and attacked the office of a female minister belonging to the Backward Class.

Later in the evening, she inaugurated the office, along with local YSRC leaders and public representatives. Following the incident, police stepped up vigil at the minister’s office.

Those arrested were produced before the court after undergoing medical check-ups at the Guntur Government General Hospital. They were remanded to judicial custody.

Responding to the incident, senior TDP leader and former minister Nakka Anand Babu suspected that the attack might have been the handiwork of disgruntled YSRC members.

He maintained that TDP had nothing to do with the attack and said the party will extend legal aid to TDP workers arrested by police.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at Vidyanagar in Guntur city on New Year’s Eve as a group of people, allegedly activists of TDP and JSP, pelted stones at the office of Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Vidadala Rajini, and set YSRC flex banners on fire. The office was scheduled to be inaugurated on Monday. In the recent rejig, Rajini, who currently represents Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district, was appointed as the in-charge for Guntur West Assembly constituency. After inspecting CCTV footage, police arrested 32 people and registered cases against them under IPC Sections 324, 353, 424, and 506 read with 149. According to information reaching here, the group had gathered near the minister’s office late on Sunday to conduct milk abhishekam to the statue of TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao. A few people then hurled stones at the building, damaging the window panes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police rushed to the spot on receiving information and lathi-charged the miscreants in a bid to control the situation. The miscreants, carrying flags of TDP and JSP, tore the flex banners of YSRC and set them on fire. Subsequently, police detained a number of workers. Rajini rushed to the spot and inspected the damages on learning about the incident. Condemning the attack, she expressed dismay and emphasised that the assault was premeditated by the TDP as they were afraid of imminent defeat in the upcoming elections. Further, she asserted that the perpetrators will be severely punished. She also called on the people of Guntur West to notice how the TDP had resorted to rowdyism and attacked the office of a female minister belonging to the Backward Class. Later in the evening, she inaugurated the office, along with local YSRC leaders and public representatives. Following the incident, police stepped up vigil at the minister’s office. Those arrested were produced before the court after undergoing medical check-ups at the Guntur Government General Hospital. They were remanded to judicial custody. Responding to the incident, senior TDP leader and former minister Nakka Anand Babu suspected that the attack might have been the handiwork of disgruntled YSRC members. He maintained that TDP had nothing to do with the attack and said the party will extend legal aid to TDP workers arrested by police. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp