None of 42 notified village courts functional in State

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While other states are implementing the Gram Nyayalayas Act and chalking out plans to increase the number of village courts to bring justice to the doorsteps of people, the Andhra Pradesh government is looking the other way.

Out of the 42 notified Gram Nyayalayas for Andhra Pradesh for the year 2020-21, none of them was made functional by the State. It is worth mentioning that the Central government had provided `4.36 crore to set up the courts in villages and to meet their expenses.

The issue came to light through the reply of Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal to a question by Guntur MP Galla Jayadev during the recent Lok Sabha parliament sessions held in December.

In yet another reply by Meghwal in Rajya Sabha to S Niranjan Reddy’s question, it is revealed that Uttar Pradesh stands first with disposing of 79,084 cases through 72 village courts, followed by Rajasthan with 59,051 through 45 village courts, Kerala with 29,948 cases with 30 courts and Odisha with 22,679 cases through 20 village courts.

To make these Gram Nyayalayas function and help the rural people, the Department of Justice has been reportedly holding review meetings with the State government and High Court to take urgent action for operationalisation of the already notified Gram Nyayalayas, reads Meghwal’s reply.

The Act came into force on October 2, 2009. However, it has not been enforced properly, with only 289 functional Gram Nyayalayas in the country (as of December 21, 2023) against a target of 10,000 such courts. The major reasons behind keeping the Village Courts Act implementation in the dark include financial constraints, the reluctance of lawyers, police and other government officials.

“Other States are actively implementing the village courts system and neighbouring Karnataka is planning to set up 2,000 more Gram Nyayalayas in the coming year. Andhra Pradesh has no concern in setting at least 10 per cent of the notified courts. Gram Nyayalayas will deliver justice to the doorsteps of people and it will also reduce the financial burden of people,” said a senior Supreme Court advocate.

