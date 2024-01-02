Six killed in separate road accidents in AP on New Year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While New Year brought smiles into the lives of many people, it also brought tragedy into the lives of families of five persons, who were killed in two separate accidents in the State, and the death of one person in an alleged brawl has descended a pall of gloom in Nandyal district.

While two youngsters were killed when their two-wheeler plunged into a roadside well in Eluru, three others were killed after their vehicle was hit by a truck in Prakasam district.

In the road accident that took place near Kanasanapalli village under Agiripalli police station limits in Eluru on Sunday, five youths were reportedly returning home after attending New Year celebrations held in a mango orchard at Kanasanapalli village. The deceased were identified as Talasila Krishna Chaitanya (24) of Moghalrajpuram and Setti Saikumar (24) of Nunna village. The injured Nunna Rakesh (25) was admitted to a private hospital and condition is said to be critical.

“The motorcycle on which the victims were travelling, hit a buffalo, lost control and fell into a well. With the help of locals, the injured Rakesh was rushed to a nearby hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is on,” said Agiripalli sub-inspector N Chanti Babu.

In another incident, three persons were killed in a road accident that took place on the Anantapur-Vijayawada express highway near Chetticherla village of Besthavari Peta mandal in Prakasam district.

The deceased were identified as Srinivasulu (21), Pavan Kumar (19) and Rahul (20), natives of Papayapalli village of BV Peta mandal.

According to SI B Narasimha Rao, on Monday morning the bike on which the trio were riding, hit a Bolero vehicle killing the three on the spot. The bodies were shifted to Cumbham Government hospital for postmortem Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man was killed and five others were injured in an alleged brawl that took place during New Year celebrations at Ungaranigundla village in Dhone mandal of Nandyal district.

The deceased was identified as Khadar alias Yerukala Chinna, a resident of Chigurumanupeta in Dhone town.

The events in the village took a drastic turn after the kin of the deceased protested in front of Dhone rural police station demanding immediate action against the attackers. The kin claimed that the attackers were the followers of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

According to the reports reaching here, Yerukala Khadar allegedly had some disputes with a group of youth in his village. On Sunday night, Khadar, along with his five friends, was returning home after celebrating New Year at Dhone Town.

When their car reached Ungaranigundla at around 1.30 am, Kadar and his friends reportedly entered into an argument with a few people, who are alleged to be Khadar’s rivals, following which both the groups attacked each other with stones. A case was registered and investigation is underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: While New Year brought smiles into the lives of many people, it also brought tragedy into the lives of families of five persons, who were killed in two separate accidents in the State, and the death of one person in an alleged brawl has descended a pall of gloom in Nandyal district. While two youngsters were killed when their two-wheeler plunged into a roadside well in Eluru, three others were killed after their vehicle was hit by a truck in Prakasam district. In the road accident that took place near Kanasanapalli village under Agiripalli police station limits in Eluru on Sunday, five youths were reportedly returning home after attending New Year celebrations held in a mango orchard at Kanasanapalli village. The deceased were identified as Talasila Krishna Chaitanya (24) of Moghalrajpuram and Setti Saikumar (24) of Nunna village. The injured Nunna Rakesh (25) was admitted to a private hospital and condition is said to be critical.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The motorcycle on which the victims were travelling, hit a buffalo, lost control and fell into a well. With the help of locals, the injured Rakesh was rushed to a nearby hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is on,” said Agiripalli sub-inspector N Chanti Babu. In another incident, three persons were killed in a road accident that took place on the Anantapur-Vijayawada express highway near Chetticherla village of Besthavari Peta mandal in Prakasam district. The deceased were identified as Srinivasulu (21), Pavan Kumar (19) and Rahul (20), natives of Papayapalli village of BV Peta mandal. According to SI B Narasimha Rao, on Monday morning the bike on which the trio were riding, hit a Bolero vehicle killing the three on the spot. The bodies were shifted to Cumbham Government hospital for postmortem Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man was killed and five others were injured in an alleged brawl that took place during New Year celebrations at Ungaranigundla village in Dhone mandal of Nandyal district. The deceased was identified as Khadar alias Yerukala Chinna, a resident of Chigurumanupeta in Dhone town. The events in the village took a drastic turn after the kin of the deceased protested in front of Dhone rural police station demanding immediate action against the attackers. The kin claimed that the attackers were the followers of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. According to the reports reaching here, Yerukala Khadar allegedly had some disputes with a group of youth in his village. On Sunday night, Khadar, along with his five friends, was returning home after celebrating New Year at Dhone Town. When their car reached Ungaranigundla at around 1.30 am, Kadar and his friends reportedly entered into an argument with a few people, who are alleged to be Khadar’s rivals, following which both the groups attacked each other with stones. A case was registered and investigation is underway. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp