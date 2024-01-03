Aarogya Suraksha Phase II begins, 13,818 medical camps to be held in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini on Tuesday announced the commencement of the second phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme, revealing the plan to hold 13,818 medical camps concurrently across the State. She participated in the inaugural camp held at Chinapalakalur in Guntur district.

Outlining the programme structure, she said medical camps will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the mandal level. Medical camps will be held on Wednesdays and Thursdays within the jurisdictions of two secretariats in urban areas. Medical camps will be held in the purview of 10,032 village and 3,786 ward secretariats under the phase II of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha.

The primary objective of the programme is to bring individuals with health issues to the medical camps for examination and treatment. Medicines will be provided free of cost. Patients requiring advanced treatment will be referred to major hospitals for free treatment, and Arogya Mitra and ANMs will monitor the health of patients till their complete recovery. She asserted that no other State is implementing such an extensive health initiative as the YSRC government is committed to the well-being of people.

She mentioned the increase in medical procedures under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme to 3,257. She expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for raising the Aarogyasri beneficiary treatment limit to Rs 25 lakh. The introduction of the Arogya Asara scheme, providing financial assistance of Rs 5,000 at the rate of Rs 225 per day to patients during treatment, was also lauded.She highlighted the family physician concept, gaining national recognition, and initiatives such as doctors providing home-based treatment and free healthcare for children in schools and Anganwadis.

