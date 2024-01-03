Home States Andhra Pradesh

Denied ticket, Dalit MLA in Andhra Pradesh charges YSRC with unfair treatment

The comments of the legislator of the erstwhile undivided Chittoor district has created a flutter in the ruling YSRC.

Published: 03rd January 2024 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

YSRC (YSR Congress) flags

YSRC (YSR Congress) flags | PTI

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The YSRC leadership is facing dissidence from the party legislators about its decision on the allotment of seats for the ensuing Assembly elections. In a rebellion against YSRC chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Puthalapattu MLA MS Babu on Tuesday openly criticised the party’s decision to deny him a ticket. Expressing disappointment over the party’s selection of candidates, Babu alleged that preferential treatment was being given to upper-caste MLAs over Dalit leaders like himself.

Expressing his grouse, Babu said, “Jagan has not even spoken to me directly in the last five years. It is unjust on the part of the YSRC leadership towards a Dalit MLA, who has been loyal to the party. What are the criteria for the selection of candidates? he asked, claiming that Dalit MLAs are being specifically targeted for rejection even when there is no anti-incumbency against them.

“I have followed all the instructions of the YSRC leadership during my tenure,” he asserted, lamenting over the decision taken without his knowledge. Babu charged the YSRC leadership and its I-PAC team with unfair treatment in survey ratings, which he alleged could be manipulated. The comments of the legislator of the erstwhile undivided Chittoor district have created a flutter in the ruling YSRC.

Political observers are of the view that the resentment among Dalit leaders against the ‘preferential’ treatment of upper caste legislators may harm the YSRC’s prospects in the next elections, especially in reserved constituencies.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Dalit MLA unfair treatment MS Babu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp