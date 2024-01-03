DWMA focuses on identifying NREGS works in Guntur

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The District Water Management Authority (DWMA) officials of Guntur district are focused on identifying works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for the upcoming financial year and conducted Gram Sabhas in over 230 villages. Along with the technical assistants of MGNREGS, animal husbandry, fisheries agriculture department secretaries, engineering assistants, surveyors, volunteers and field assistants were also involved in identifying works.

The officials have given priority to identifying agriculture-related works, including cultivating various fruits, greenery, and water conservation works. As the officials have surpassed the targets set for providing 29 lakh man-days in 2022-23 financial year, this year. The officials have increased their target to create 31 lakh man-days in the current 2023-24 financial year and achieved 98 per cent by providing 29.13 lakh man-days by December.

While the district has over 1.39 active workers, 1.16 lakh employees of which the majority of 64,584 are women, 32,211 SCs, 2910 ST, and 35,920 other employees have been provided with various works.Out of the total 13,518 works, 9,611 have been completed so far and the officials are hopeful that, they will surpass the set target and provide more man-days than estimated in the next four months.

Speaking to TNIE, DWMA project director Yugandhar Kumar, said that, as agriculture works will pick up soon after Sankranti festival, the remaining works will be completed way before the year end. Explaining the plans for the next financial year, Yugandhar said, “We have already conducted gram sabhas in all villages in the district to identify the works for the next financial year. In the initial estimations, we are expecting to provide 33 lakh work days in 2024-25 financial year. The details of the identified works and number of workdays allotted for the next financial year would get approved by Zilla Parishad after which the reports would be sent to the state government and the officials will complete estimations and action plan will be prepared to finish them.”

