Govt to partner with 50 global universities to offer free online courses: AP Minister Botcha Satyanarayan

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is taking another initiative to partner with the top 50 global universities to provide online courses for the students at free of cost, said Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayan, who launched a comprehensive ‘Career Toolkit’ designed by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), here on Tuesday.

Revealing the latest initiative of the government in the education sector, the Minister said that they are in discussions with the global universities to sign an MoU to offer 2,000 online courses for 40 lakh students of the State. Speaking on the Career Tool Kit, Botcha Satyanaraya said the tool kit designed by APSCHE will guide the student’s career semester-wise on the course they joined from the day of joining.

He emphasised the government is committed to the overall development of the students who need proper guidance on their career based on their course.Principal Secretary (Higher education) J Syamala Rao lauded APSCHE and informed that steps have been taken to provide stipend to 40,000 students during their internships which is also first in the country.

APSCHE chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said tool kits were designed for 19 courses, including BA, B.Tech and BBA.He informed that the kits are available at the official student portal of the APSCHE https://apschelms.e-pragati.in/#/, and they can get links to the career videos, podcasts and others on the website.

