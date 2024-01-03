Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt to partner with 50 global universities to offer free online courses: AP Minister Botcha Satyanarayan

APSCHE chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said tool kits were designed for 19 courses, including BA, B.Tech and BBA.

Published: 03rd January 2024 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is taking another initiative to partner with the top 50 global universities to provide online courses for the students at free of cost, said Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayan, who launched a comprehensive ‘Career Toolkit’ designed by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), here on Tuesday.

Botcha Satyanarayana launches
‘Career Toolkit’ | Prasant Madugula

Revealing the latest initiative of the government in the education sector, the Minister said that they are in discussions with the global universities to sign an MoU to offer 2,000 online courses for 40 lakh students of the State. Speaking on the Career Tool Kit, Botcha Satyanaraya said the tool kit designed by APSCHE will guide the student’s career semester-wise on the course they joined from the day of joining.

He emphasised the government is committed to the overall development of the students who need proper guidance on their career based on their course.Principal Secretary (Higher education) J Syamala Rao lauded APSCHE and informed that steps have been taken to provide stipend to 40,000 students during their internships which is also first in the country.

APSCHE chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said tool kits were designed for 19 courses, including BA, B.Tech and BBA.He informed that the kits are available at the official student portal of the APSCHE https://apschelms.e-pragati.in/#/, and they can get links to the career videos, podcasts and others on the website.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayan Career Toolkit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp