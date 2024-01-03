Shifting of offices: Andhra Pradesh High Court judge recuses himself from hearing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice R Raghunandan Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has recused himself from hearing an appeal against the single-judge bench directions to maintain the status quo on the process of setting up camp offices of government departments in Visakhapatnam till the three-member division bench takes up the case.

The petition was listed for hearing on Tuesday, and Justice Rao, who is a member of the division bench, recused himself, from hearing the plea stating ‘not before me’. The decision regarding which bench will take up the case will be known in 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, Special Government Pleader C Suman appealed to Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur to expedite the hearing of the appeal, to which the latter has responded positively.

