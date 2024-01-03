Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shifting of offices: Andhra Pradesh High Court judge recuses himself from hearing

Meanwhile, Special Government Pleader C Suman appealed to Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur to expedite the hearing of the appeal, and to which the latter has responded positively.

Published: 03rd January 2024 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice R Raghunandan Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has recused himself from hearing an appeal against the single-judge bench directions to maintain the status quo on the process of setting up camp offices of government departments in Visakhapatnam till the three-member division bench takes up the case.

The petition was listed for hearing on Tuesday, and Justice Rao, who is a member of the division bench, recused himself, from hearing the plea stating ‘not before me’. The decision regarding which bench will take up the case will be known in 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, Special Government Pleader C Suman appealed to Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur to expedite the hearing of the appeal, to which the latter has responded positively.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High Court Andhra Pradesh Justice R Raghunandan Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp