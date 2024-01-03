Home States Andhra Pradesh

Talks to end municipal stir inconclusive in Andhra Pradesh

Govt not ready to implement basic pay,  workers unions firm on their 13 demands

Published: 03rd January 2024

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The talks between the State government and the municipal sanitation workers unions held on Tuesday were inconclusive. The standoff between the government and the workers continues. For the past six days, municipal workers have been on strike demanding solution to their long-pending problems.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, A Suresh and Jogi Ramesh, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held talks with the municipal workers unions leaders to resolve the strike.The main point of contention is implementation of basic pay for municipal workers. The ministers conveyed to the union leaders that conceding this demand might trigger similar demands from other departments.

Key issues discussed during the talks included the determination of basic pay by category, regularisation of outsourcing services for both contractual and permanent employees, and the implementation of schemes for sanitation, engineering and other outsourced workers.

Additionally, the discussions covered the allotment of weightage marks in recruitment, prompt filling of vacant regular posts, rise in the number of sanitation workers based on requirement, and improving the performance of solid waste vehicles under contract.

In fact, Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y Srilakshmi held discussions with the union leaders after the strike notice was given to dissuade them. Later, Minister for Municipal Administration Suresh held talks to convince them to give up the stir plan. But the talks had failed.   

Coming out after the meeting, Ch Babu Rao, CPM State executive member, told TNIE that they had conveyed to the government that it is showing reluctance to address the primary demands of municipal workers, prompting escalation of the strike until a resolution is achieved. “The municipal workers have launched the strike with 13 demands. But the government has agreed to resolve only four of the demands. Several other municipal workers’ unions are set to join the strike from Wednesday,” he said.

