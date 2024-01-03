Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu to take up ‘Raa-Kadaliraa’ from Jan 5

Published: 03rd January 2024 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari are all set to embark on the mass outreach programmes this week. Bhuvaneswari will resume ‘Nijam Gelavali Yatra’ on Wednesday.Starting January 5, the TDP supremo will address public meetings in Lok Sabha constituencies till January 29. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is expected to continue his interaction with neutral voters and make door-to-door visits in Mangalagiri.

Naidu will launch his State-wide tour to reach out to the people with a call ‘Raa-Kadaliraa’ on Friday. As part of ‘Raa-Kadaliraa’, Naidu will address massive public meetings in 22 Lok Sabha constituencies. Some of the meetings will be jointly organised by the TDP and Jana Sena Party, and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, along with Naidu, will participate in some of the meetings.

Prior to the commencement of his State tour, Naidu will participate in a meeting of the AP Sarpanches Association and AP Panchayat Raj Chamber at a convention centre near the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Jayaho BC programme will be held at the party headquarters under the leadership of Naidu to create an awareness among Backward Classes on how the YSRC government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had deceived them and how terribly the community has been persecuted, said TDP State president K Atchannaidu.

As part of her three-day Nijam Gelavali Yatra, Bhuvaneswari will visit Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts from Wednesday to Friday.She will console the families of 15 party activists and sypmathisers who died unable to digest the arrest of Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case. She will cover eight Assembly constituencies in the three districts.

