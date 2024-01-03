YSRC leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao along with his two sons quit party, joins TDP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In what is seen as a setback to the ruling YSRC in the Anakapalle district, senior leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, along with his sons Ratnakar and Jaiveer, resigned from the party on Tuesday. Dadi sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Dadi, a former minister, resigned from the TDP in 2013 and joined the YSRC before the 2019 elections. He had then expected the YSRC ticket. However, he was not given a ticket. Since then he has been maintaining a low profile in the party. Dadi, along with his sons, is set to join the TDP, and he has sought an appointment with Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

Dadi held a meeting with his followers in Anakapalle before deciding to quit the YSRC. Jaiveer told mediapersons that all their family members resigned from the YSRC and they will be joining the TDP in the presence of Naidu and Lokesh. “We are happy that we are returning to our parent organisation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath said Jagan had given several opportunities to Dadi. However, he rejected them. Reacting to the resignation of Dadi, he said those who want to work for the victory of the party in 2024 should stay in the YSRC.

“There is no place for those who work for their interests than the party,” he observed. The Chief Minister has promised to give Dadi a post in the future for not giving the party ticket to contest the elections. However, Dadi has not considered the assurance. “There is no compromise and convincing attitude in the YSRC about allotment of party tickets,” he asserted.

