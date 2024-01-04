Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Aarogya Suraksha will boost med services’: Minister Jogi Ramesh

The minister explained that approximately 12,423 health camps were organised in the first phase of October last year and medical services have been provided to 1,64,982 patients across the State.

AP Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of Housing Jogi Ramesh visited Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha health camp at Pedana town in Krishna district on Wednesday. He also participated as the chief guest in the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha phase-II programme.

During the programme, the minister said, “In the past, people used to travel far for medical services, but now doctors are coming to every household to provide better treatment at the government’s expense without spending a penny.”

A total of 128 people in 7, 8 and 9 wards were registered to receive types of medical services at Karnabhakta Kalyana Mandapam at Vinayaka temple under the 3rd Secretariat. Jogi Ramesh said that the State government has undertaken the phase-II programme to strengthen medical services to the poor.

The first phase of the programme was started in November last year for 50 days.“The second phase was started on January 2 and will be implemented for six months. During this, the government intends to organise 13,945 health camps across the State,” he added.

The minister also explained that approximately 12,423 health camps were organised in the first phase of October last year and medical services have been provided to 1,64,982 patients across the State.

He furthermore emphasised that Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha health camps will continue in 641 villages in Krishna district. As many as 14 types of diseases will be treated and 105 types of improved medicine will be provided free of cost to the people, he added.

The State government will also send medicines to the homes of patients who are sick and unable to move from home through the postal department free of cost. Later, he distributed Aarogyasri cards to the beneficiaries.

Chairperson of Pedana Municipality, Katakamu Nagakumari, Vice-Chairpersons Mohammad Khaza, Bailapati Jyoti, District Medical Officer G Githabai, District Health Coordinator Dr Satish and others were present.

