Andhra BJP seeks a chance to promote rapid development

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State BJP passed a nine-point political resolution at its executive meeting held in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

It urged the people to give a chance to the BJP, so the double-engine government (same party at the Centre and in the State) will ensure rapid growth of Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, addressing the party cadre, State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of pushing AP into a debt trap.

Reading out the political resolution of the party, she said the State, which was on its way to recovery under the TDP rule in 2014 post-bifurcation, fell into the YSRC trap, and the development got derailed.

“The prime debate in the State is about atrocities of the YSRC government on socio-economic and political fronts. It is reported that under Jagan, the State has regressed 25 years,” she observed.

She said the YSRC government had made a staggering Rs 12 lakh crore debt, including the pending bills, which is to say on average every citizen of AP has Rs 2.5 lakh debt. “We have resolved to release a white paper on the State’s economic status,” she said.

The resolution also mentioned the failure of the government on the infrastructure front, particularly roads. It said whatever good roads are there now, it was due to the efforts of the Central government. The resolution accused the government of usurping the rights of panchayats and diverting their funds.

Further, it was resolved to raise the issue of diverting SC, ST and BC sub-plan funds, failure of the government on the industrial front, cancellation of Power Purchase Agreements, land encroachments by the bigwigs of the ruling party, failure to address drought situation in the State and prevention of farmers suicides, besides supporting Amaravati as the only capital of the State. “The agitation of Anganwadi and municipal workers has reflected the YSRC government’s failure to run the administration on sound lines,” she said.

