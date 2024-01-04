Anganwadi workers stage protests at all collectorates in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying their agitation, the Anganwadi workers, helpers and other affiliated unions staged protests in front of collectorates and other places across AP on Wednesday.

More than one lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers have been agitating for the last 21 days, abstaining from their duties and demanding the resolution of their long-standing issues. Their protest has led to the closure of 55,600 Anganwadi centres across Andhra Pradesh.

As a part of the state-wide agitation call given by the Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union to lay siege of all the collector offices in the State, scores of Anganwadi workers and helpers turned in huge numbers and raised slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to keep up his promises and Supreme Court’s directives.

The protest turned intense when the agitated workers tried to seize the NTR district collector's office.

The Anganwadi workers and helpers were prevented from entering the road and shifted them to Gandhinagar Dharna Chowk while some were taken into custody.CPM executive member Ch Babu Rao along with other affiliated unions’ leaders were arrested under preventive measures.

In the Nellore district, Anganwadi workers conducted a rally from the ABM centre to the Collector's office. The Anganwadi workers reiterated that they would continue to agitate until the State government conceded all their demands.

