Implement WII report to protect pilgrims: Andhra HC tells TTD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), forest department and Wildlife Institution of India (WII) to conduct a joint meeting and directed the TTD to prepare the action plan for implementation of the WII report, that was already submitted.

Hearing a public interest litigation filed by BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy seeking court directions for constructing an iron fence along the footpath to Tirumala from Alipiri, a division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, reminded the TTD that it has the responsibility of implementing WII recommendations in the interest of pilgrims.

Further, the custodian of the Tirumala hill shrine was directed to submit details of the long-term plans for the safety of pilgrims.

