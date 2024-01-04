Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Bhuvaneswari resumes Nijam Gelavali Yatra

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, resumed the Nijam Gelavali Yatra from Vizianagaram district on Wednesday to console the families of TDP activists and sympathisers, who died unable to digest the arrest of Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case.

After meeting the families of eight TDP supporters in October 2023, she resumed her yatra and consoled three more bereaved families in the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency.

She visited the families of Korada Appa Rao in the Vizianagaram Assembly segment, Mylapilli Polayya in Therlam, and Gulipalli Appa Rao in Moguduvalasa of Bobbili. She inquired about their living conditions and provided them with financial assistance. She will continue her yatra in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts on Thursday and Friday.

