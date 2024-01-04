Opposition parties dividing families for political gains: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the Opposition parties of forming ‘unholy’ electoral alliances and ‘dividing’ families for political gains, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged people to be “wary of the deceptive, divisive, and devious tricks of TDP supremo N Chandrababu”.

He was addressing a huge public meeting after formally launching the enhanced social security pension under the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme at the RMC Grounds in Kakinada on Wednesday.

Starting January 1, the State government enhanced the pension to Rs 3,000 per month from Rs 2,750, benefitting over 66 lakh people.

Stating that the government is spending Rs 1,968 crore every month on social pensions, the Chief Minister noted that volunteers are working hard to distribute pensions at sunrise on the first of every month, irrespective of public holidays, to keep pensioners happy.

He pointed out that the number of social pensioners increased to 66.34 lahks in 2024 from 39 lakh under the previous TDP rule. He asserted that his government has been implementing YSR Pension Kanuka scheme in full transparency, irrespective of the beneficiaries’ caste, creed and political affiliations, unlike the previous TDP government who extended aid to people who favoured the party.

Responding to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan’s allegations of a scam in the allotment of houses to the poor under Jagananna housing scheme, the Chief Minister said, “The previous TDP government had not implemented any housing scheme. Yet, Pawan remained silent. However, now when the YSRC government has distributed 31 lakh house sites and is building 22 lakh houses in line with its commitment to the poor and downtrodden, he shoots off a letter to the Prime Minister alleging a scam. This exposes his hypocrisy.”

Pointing out that the ruling YSRC has introduced schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, YSR Aasara, Kapu Nestam, Netanna Nestam, Vahana Mitra, EBC Nestam, Jagananna Thodu and Jagananna Chedodu, Jagan said, “The government has spent Rs 2,46,000 crore on DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes in the last 55 months. Meanwhile, Naidu (as chief minister) had pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour with the support of his foster son (referring to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan).”

Further, he said the YSRC government has spent Rs 26,000 crore on Amma Vodi, Rs 33,330 crore on Rythu Bharosa, Rs 19,178 crore on YSR Aasara and Rs 14,129 crore on YSR Cheyutha, benefitting 44,49,000 mothers, 53,52,000 farmers, 78,94,000 women from self-help groups and 26,40,000 women in the 45-60 age group.”

CM launches development works worth Rs 101 crore in Kakinada Elaborating on the four development projects worth over Rs 101.70 crore taken up in Kakinada by the State government, the Chief Minister said a road-over bridge (RoB) was constructed with Rs 65 crore at Kondayyapalem and was named after former Minister Muttha Gopalakrishna.

“Similarly, the government also set up a cath lab with a budget of Rs 7.20 crore at the Kakinada Government General Hospital. Under the Smart City Project, Godavari Kalakshetram, which was renamed as Ragireddy Venkata Jayaram Kumar Kalakshetram, was constructed with Rs 20 crore at Raja Tank public park. A skating rink was also developed with Rs 9.50 crore at the premises of the park,” he explained.Further, he assured that the government will provide an additional drinking water plant to Kakinada with a budget of Rs 47 crore.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the Opposition parties of forming ‘unholy’ electoral alliances and ‘dividing’ families for political gains, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged people to be “wary of the deceptive, divisive, and devious tricks of TDP supremo N Chandrababu”. He was addressing a huge public meeting after formally launching the enhanced social security pension under the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme at the RMC Grounds in Kakinada on Wednesday. Starting January 1, the State government enhanced the pension to Rs 3,000 per month from Rs 2,750, benefitting over 66 lakh people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating that the government is spending Rs 1,968 crore every month on social pensions, the Chief Minister noted that volunteers are working hard to distribute pensions at sunrise on the first of every month, irrespective of public holidays, to keep pensioners happy. He pointed out that the number of social pensioners increased to 66.34 lahks in 2024 from 39 lakh under the previous TDP rule. He asserted that his government has been implementing YSR Pension Kanuka scheme in full transparency, irrespective of the beneficiaries’ caste, creed and political affiliations, unlike the previous TDP government who extended aid to people who favoured the party. Responding to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan’s allegations of a scam in the allotment of houses to the poor under Jagananna housing scheme, the Chief Minister said, “The previous TDP government had not implemented any housing scheme. Yet, Pawan remained silent. However, now when the YSRC government has distributed 31 lakh house sites and is building 22 lakh houses in line with its commitment to the poor and downtrodden, he shoots off a letter to the Prime Minister alleging a scam. This exposes his hypocrisy.” Pointing out that the ruling YSRC has introduced schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, YSR Aasara, Kapu Nestam, Netanna Nestam, Vahana Mitra, EBC Nestam, Jagananna Thodu and Jagananna Chedodu, Jagan said, “The government has spent Rs 2,46,000 crore on DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes in the last 55 months. Meanwhile, Naidu (as chief minister) had pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour with the support of his foster son (referring to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan).” Further, he said the YSRC government has spent Rs 26,000 crore on Amma Vodi, Rs 33,330 crore on Rythu Bharosa, Rs 19,178 crore on YSR Aasara and Rs 14,129 crore on YSR Cheyutha, benefitting 44,49,000 mothers, 53,52,000 farmers, 78,94,000 women from self-help groups and 26,40,000 women in the 45-60 age group.” CM launches development works worth Rs 101 crore in Kakinada Elaborating on the four development projects worth over Rs 101.70 crore taken up in Kakinada by the State government, the Chief Minister said a road-over bridge (RoB) was constructed with Rs 65 crore at Kondayyapalem and was named after former Minister Muttha Gopalakrishna. “Similarly, the government also set up a cath lab with a budget of Rs 7.20 crore at the Kakinada Government General Hospital. Under the Smart City Project, Godavari Kalakshetram, which was renamed as Ragireddy Venkata Jayaram Kumar Kalakshetram, was constructed with Rs 20 crore at Raja Tank public park. A skating rink was also developed with Rs 9.50 crore at the premises of the park,” he explained.Further, he assured that the government will provide an additional drinking water plant to Kakinada with a budget of Rs 47 crore. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp