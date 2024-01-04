Overseas pupils can enrol in PBB scheme till January 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), an entity of the State government functioning under the guidance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, offers various services to overseas citizens of AP (NRTs) across various countries.

Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima (PBB) Insurance scheme is one such welfare service to NRTs studying and working abroad.

In a press release, APNRTS CEO P Hemalatha Rani said the State government is now providing an opportunity for overseas students of AP to enrol on this scheme for free till January 15.APNRTS president Venkat S Medapti reiterated the importance of the PBB insurance scheme.

The benefits of the PBB insurance scheme include Rs 10 Lakh financial assistance in case of accidental death or permanent disability, medical expenses for injuries or sickness of up to Rs 1 Lakh, one-way economy air ticket in case of non-continuation of studies due to sickness/accidental injury and other benefits.

Parents or students may enrol in the PBB Scheme by contacting APNRTS at +91-863-2340678, through the website www.apnrts.ap.gov.in, or by mail at insurance@apnrts.com and helpline@apnrts.com.

