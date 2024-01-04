Home States Andhra Pradesh

SC defers hearing on Amaravati case to April

Published: 04th January 2024 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court has yet again adjourned the hearing of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) of the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the High Court verdict on declaring Amaravati as the only capital of the State and posted the matter to April.

The bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Dutta directed all the respondents in the case to file the counters in writing by the next hearing.

It may be recalled that the State government had filed the SLP challenging the March 3, 2022 verdict of the division bench of AP High Court declaring that Amaravati is the only capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The High Court stated that the State legislature lacked the competence to enact legislation on the three capital proposals and also directed the government to complete all the pending infrastructure works in Amaravati within six months.

The SLP was filed in September 2022 and the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s order to develop infrastructure in Amaravati within the stipulated time. The Supreme Court, however, did not stay the verdict of the High Court declaring Amaravati as the only capital.

