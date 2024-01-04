Sharmila meets Jagan, leaves for Delhi to merge YSRTP with Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila met her brother, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at his residence in Tadepalle on Wednesday evening to invite him to her son’s wedding.

She arrived at the Vijayawada International Airport on a special flight from Kadapa along with her son Raja Reddy and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Atluri Priya. She headed to Jagan’s residence and reportedly spent around 30 minutes with her brother and sister-in-law. Later, she left for the Novotel Hotel.

Speaking to reporters at the Vijayawada airport before leaving for New Delhi in the night, Sharmila said she met the Chief Minister and invited him to her son’s wedding. She added that Jagan had responded positively to her invitation. The meeting assumes significance as the YSRTP president is set to merge her party with the Congress on Thursday and most likely be appointed as the APCC chief.

However, there has been no official response to the merger from the YSRC. Interestingly, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who had resigned from his post and the primary membership of YSRC, received Sharmila at the Gannavaram Airport on her arrival and later accompanied her to the Chief Minister’s residence.

He told reporters that he will officially join the Congress after Sharmila returns from Delhi and announces her future role in State politics.

Accusing the previous TDP government and the ruling YSRC of neglecting the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, he said Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have assured to grant SCS as promised by the UPA when the State was bifurcated 10 years ago.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila met her brother, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at his residence in Tadepalle on Wednesday evening to invite him to her son’s wedding. She arrived at the Vijayawada International Airport on a special flight from Kadapa along with her son Raja Reddy and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Atluri Priya. She headed to Jagan’s residence and reportedly spent around 30 minutes with her brother and sister-in-law. Later, she left for the Novotel Hotel. Speaking to reporters at the Vijayawada airport before leaving for New Delhi in the night, Sharmila said she met the Chief Minister and invited him to her son’s wedding. She added that Jagan had responded positively to her invitation. The meeting assumes significance as the YSRTP president is set to merge her party with the Congress on Thursday and most likely be appointed as the APCC chief.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, there has been no official response to the merger from the YSRC. Interestingly, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who had resigned from his post and the primary membership of YSRC, received Sharmila at the Gannavaram Airport on her arrival and later accompanied her to the Chief Minister’s residence. He told reporters that he will officially join the Congress after Sharmila returns from Delhi and announces her future role in State politics. Accusing the previous TDP government and the ruling YSRC of neglecting the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, he said Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have assured to grant SCS as promised by the UPA when the State was bifurcated 10 years ago. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp