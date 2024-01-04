Surveys indicate State in no need of Jagan, YSRC defeat certain: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that all the surveys are indicating that the State is in no need of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy again, and he will face a drubbing in the ensuing elections even if he indulges in gimmicks like changing the party candidates in several constituencies.

“While the people are detesting the YSRC MLAs, Jagan is now replacing them. What has the intelligence wing been doing all these years while the MLAs are indulging in large-scale corruption? Did Jagan ever question the MLAs?” he asked.

All the surveys have revealed that Jagan himself is not fit for the State, the TDP chief remarked and said if the leader functions correctly others will follow him. Painting the school buildings is not development, and if the youth get good jobs that is development,” he observed.

“Jagan is the major devil haunting the State, while YSRC leaders have turned into demons, and looted the State. Had Jagan not entered politics, the State would not have suffered so much damage,” Naidu felt.

Several senior YSRC leaders, including C Ramachandraiah, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, Dwarakanath Reddy, and leaders from Anantapur, Bapatla, Chirala and Parvathipuram joined the TDP in the presence of Naidu at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

After winning the polls, the MLAs should work hard for the welfare of the people. But the YSRC MLAs have totally concentrated on how to loot the State, “I have been into politics for 45 years. I became an MLA for the first time in 1978. In my political career, Jagan is the most substandard Chief Minister I have ever seen as the whole State is witnessing mafias,” he deplored.

