Home States Andhra Pradesh

Surveys indicate State in no need of Jagan, YSRC defeat certain: Naidu

All the surveys have revealed that Jagan himself is not fit for the State, the TDP chief remarked, and said if the leader functions correctly others will follow him.

Published: 04th January 2024 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. (Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that all the surveys are indicating that the State is in no need of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy again, and he will face a drubbing in the ensuing elections even if he indulges in gimmicks like changing the party candidates in several constituencies.

“While the people are detesting the YSRC MLAs, Jagan is now replacing them. What has the intelligence wing been doing all these years while the MLAs are indulging in large-scale corruption? Did Jagan ever question the MLAs?” he asked.

All the surveys have revealed that Jagan himself is not fit for the State, the TDP chief remarked and said if the leader functions correctly others will follow him. Painting the school buildings is not development, and if the youth get good jobs that is development,” he observed.

“Jagan is the major devil haunting the State, while YSRC leaders have turned into demons, and looted the State. Had Jagan not entered politics, the State would not have suffered so much damage,” Naidu felt.

Several senior YSRC leaders, including C Ramachandraiah, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, Dwarakanath Reddy, and leaders from Anantapur, Bapatla, Chirala and Parvathipuram joined the TDP in the presence of Naidu at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

After winning the polls, the MLAs should work hard for the welfare of the people. But the YSRC MLAs have totally concentrated on how to loot the State, “I have been into politics for 45 years. I became an MLA for the first time in 1978. In my political career, Jagan is the most substandard Chief Minister I have ever seen as the whole State is witnessing mafias,” he deplored.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu YS Jagan Mohan Reddy TDP YSRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp