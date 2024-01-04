YSRC leaders hail Jagan’s initiatives to render social justice to all sections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has been continuing its mass outreach programme Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra, explaining to the people how the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been maintaining social equilibrium and ensuring social justice to all sections in the State.

On Wednesday, public meetings were organised in the Railway Kodur constituency of Annamayya district as part of the bus yatra.

Senior YSRC leaders from BC, SC, ST and Minority communities, including MP Nandigam Suresh, MLA Koramutla Sreenivasulu, actor Mohammad Ali, and Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu participated in the bus yatra and highlighted the YSRC government’s welfare schemes and development initiatives rendered to the poor in the last 55 months.

Emphasising the YSRC government’s commitment to investing in human capital, Sreenivasulu, while addressing a huge gathering said, “Under the YSRC government, Kodur Assembly segment has been developed with a whopping Rs 1,600 crore. Decade-old pending issues like the Railway Under Bridge, serving nearly 40 villages, has been resolved, while the construction of the Kodur-Chitvel road has been taken up for Rs 50 crore.”

Further, the MLA said, “The government has granted an additional Rs 50 crore for the construction of a protection wall to prevent inundation of Kodur during Kundu river floods in the monsoon season. Subsequently, Rs 220 crore has been allocated to resolve the drinking and irrigation water issues of Penagalur and Chitvel in the constituency.”

In a vitriolic attack on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, MP Suresh said, “Naidu as the CM had plundered the State’s resources and distributed them to his cronies in the name of development. He completely neglected the uplift of the poor, whereas Jagan has always prioritised the welfare of children and the elderly, and ensured the provision of quality education to the underprivileged children. Not just that, Jagan has also fulfilled his promise of hiking the pension to Rs 3,000," he said.

