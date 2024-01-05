Andhra Pradesh BJP lays emphasis on ensuing polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State BJP core committee held an intense meeting to discuss the action plan for the 2024 elections and the focus of the meeting was electoral alliances. The meeting presided over by party State chief Daggubati Purandeswari, attended by Shiv Prakash, national joint general secretary of BJP, national secretary Y Satya Kumar and senior leader N Kiran Kumar Reddy, elicited the opinions of the party members regarding the poll alliances in the State.

The members of the core committee were asked to give their opinions in writing so the same could be conveyed to the party high command.“The meeting focused on how to strengthen the party in the State. Electoral alliances were also discussed. We will convey our opinions to the party central leadership and will abide by its decision on poll alliances,” Purandeswari told mediapersons after the meeting.

On Sharmila joining the Congress, she said the issue was immaterial to them. “Why should we be concerned as to what party she joins? Our focus is on strengthening our own party,” she asserted. When asked about Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar meeting Shiv Prakash, she said it was a courtesy call. She maintained that the JSP is the BJP’s ally.

Manohar said he has immense respect for Shiv Prakash and he met him to extend New Year greetings. “This is not the time or place to discuss poll alliances,” he said and left. Later in the day addressing mediapersons, BJP national secretary Satya Kumar said the meeting discussed the current political situation in Andhra Pradesh and what needs to be done in view of the ensuing elections.

“Major focus will be on strengthening the party. We will expose the unkept promises of the ruling YSRC in all 175 Assembly constituencies at the same time explain what the BJP government at the Centre has been doing and did for the State,” he explained.

“We also discussed alliances at the meeting. It is not just we have to discuss the alliance, the request for the alliance should come from the party which desires it. They should hold talks with our central leadership with regard to poll alliances,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The State BJP core committee held an intense meeting to discuss the action plan for the 2024 elections and the focus of the meeting was electoral alliances. The meeting presided over by party State chief Daggubati Purandeswari, attended by Shiv Prakash, national joint general secretary of BJP, national secretary Y Satya Kumar and senior leader N Kiran Kumar Reddy, elicited the opinions of the party members regarding the poll alliances in the State. The members of the core committee were asked to give their opinions in writing so the same could be conveyed to the party high command.“The meeting focused on how to strengthen the party in the State. Electoral alliances were also discussed. We will convey our opinions to the party central leadership and will abide by its decision on poll alliances,” Purandeswari told mediapersons after the meeting. On Sharmila joining the Congress, she said the issue was immaterial to them. “Why should we be concerned as to what party she joins? Our focus is on strengthening our own party,” she asserted. When asked about Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar meeting Shiv Prakash, she said it was a courtesy call. She maintained that the JSP is the BJP’s ally.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Manohar said he has immense respect for Shiv Prakash and he met him to extend New Year greetings. “This is not the time or place to discuss poll alliances,” he said and left. Later in the day addressing mediapersons, BJP national secretary Satya Kumar said the meeting discussed the current political situation in Andhra Pradesh and what needs to be done in view of the ensuing elections. “Major focus will be on strengthening the party. We will expose the unkept promises of the ruling YSRC in all 175 Assembly constituencies at the same time explain what the BJP government at the Centre has been doing and did for the State,” he explained. “We also discussed alliances at the meeting. It is not just we have to discuss the alliance, the request for the alliance should come from the party which desires it. They should hold talks with our central leadership with regard to poll alliances,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp