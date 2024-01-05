Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anyone joining Congress will be treated as our rival: Peddireddy

Reacting to Sharmila joining the Congress, North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said it does not matter to them, who joins which party.

Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders, including Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, have made it clear that YS Sharmila joining the Congress will not have any effect on the ruling party. “Anyone joining the Congress will be treated as our rival,” Peddireddy observed. Speaking to mediapersons in Chittoor on Thursday, the Energy Minister said anyone associating with the Congress will be considered as the rival of the YSRC and treated as such. 

“It was Sonia Gandhi, who had split the families. It is TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who stoops to such a low,” he observed. Peddireddy reiterated that his only leader is Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his political journey will be with him only. “People of the State have seen how Jagan treats them as his family, and we are cent per cent certain that they will retain Jagan as their Chief Minister with even more majority in the ensuing elections,” he asserted.

Reacting to Sharmila joining the Congress, Subba Reddy said it does not matter to them, who joins which party. “All we will say is that people of Andhra Pradesh desire to see Jagan as the Chief Minister of the State again,” he asserted.

The former TTD chairman said, “It will not matter that any number of alliances contest the ensuing elections in the State. The YSRC is certain to retain power and that too with a huge majority.” On the changes of YSRC coordinators of Assembly constituencies, he said they are being made keeping the larger picture in mind, and opined that some may not agree with it.

