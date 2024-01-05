Case booked against 34 TDP activists for clash at TDP coordination committee meeting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after a clash between the groups of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and his younger brother Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni) at the TDP coordination committee meeting in Tiruvuru, police registered a case under Sections 143, 147, 353, 333, 326 r/w 149 of IPC against Nagamalleswara Rao Yanamadala and 33 other TDP activists for resorting to violence, which led the injury of Sub-Inspector V Satish. Also, Tiruvuru police reportedly took a few followers of Chinni into custody for provoking the opposite group resulting in the clash.

The rift between the followers of the Kesineni brothers had come to the fore during the meeting of the TDP coordination committee meeting, which is overseeing arrangements for party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting in Tiruvuru on January 7.

It was stated that Chinni, along with his followers went to the party office to attend the meeting. Opposing it, some followers of Nani blocked his way and demanded an explanation from him on the non-inclusion of the MP’s photo in the TDP banners.

A few minutes later, the arguments turned into a confrontation between the two groups and followers from both sides started trading blows and throwing furniture at each other. Having learnt about the incident, Tiruvuru police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

However, some TDP activists allegedly attacked policemen and SI Satish sustained injuries in the attack. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.“The followers of Shivanath, formed as a group with an intention to create ruckus at the meeting and resorted to violence,” police said.

NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said a detailed investigation is on and those responsible for creating a ruckus at the coordination committee meeting will be arrested.

“We are verifying the CCTV camera footage to identify the persons involved in the attack. So far, 34 persons have been identified and some of them have been taken into custody for questioning,” the Police Commissioner said.

