Chief Secretary reviews election preparedness of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the effective conduct of the upcoming general elections. Reviewing the preparedness with the officials at the State Secretariat on Thursday, he discussed with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena the vacancies and filling up the posts of returning officers, assistant returning officers and all the staff related to the conduct of the election and also over the allocation of staff to the CEO’s office and District Election Officers offices.

Underscoring the need for setting up integrated inter-state checkposts to prevent illegal transportation of cash and liquor during the election time, the Chief Secretary said that a coordination meeting will be soon organised with the officials of Odisha.

Informing that the officials from the Central Election Commission coming to the State on a two-day visit on January 9 and 10 to review the preparedness for the conduct of elections, the CEO said that a meeting will be conducted involving the Chief Secretary, DGP, CEO, and higher officials from excise, commercial taxes, forest, education and other departments. State Enforcement Director M Ravi Prakash, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat, Chief Commissioner of State Taxes M Girija Shankar and other officials were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the effective conduct of the upcoming general elections. Reviewing the preparedness with the officials at the State Secretariat on Thursday, he discussed with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena the vacancies and filling up the posts of returning officers, assistant returning officers and all the staff related to the conduct of the election and also over the allocation of staff to the CEO’s office and District Election Officers offices. Underscoring the need for setting up integrated inter-state checkposts to prevent illegal transportation of cash and liquor during the election time, the Chief Secretary said that a coordination meeting will be soon organised with the officials of Odisha. Informing that the officials from the Central Election Commission coming to the State on a two-day visit on January 9 and 10 to review the preparedness for the conduct of elections, the CEO said that a meeting will be conducted involving the Chief Secretary, DGP, CEO, and higher officials from excise, commercial taxes, forest, education and other departments. State Enforcement Director M Ravi Prakash, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat, Chief Commissioner of State Taxes M Girija Shankar and other officials were present.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp